Secret prisons not known to Interim Admin. exists in Tigray, says Getachew Reda

It is unclear as to who is behind the group that is reportedly engaged in robbery and causing security problems in Tigray – a group that runs secret prisons too.

Getachew Reda during a presser on Wednesday September 6, 2023 ( Photo: PD)

borkena

Getachew Reda, president of Tigray region interim administration, on Wednesday, said prisons whose goal is related to disrupting security and robbing property exist in the region.

According to Tesfa News, Getachew Reda said that these prisons are not known to his administration.

Getachew Reda, who was appointed by Abiy Ahmed Ali following the Pretoria Peace agreement that ended the conflict between TPLF and Abiy Ahmed’s government, has revealed something that seems to suggest that his administration is powerless.

He said, according to the source, that the interim administration is hanging on Mekelle – the seat of the regional government – only.

“It did not yet have a form and stature of government. Zone and district-level administration administration is not working as part of the interim government. There is also an activity to obstruct the interim administration so that it is not discharging its duty property,” Getachew Reda is quoted as saying.

Recently, there have been reports of widespread robbery and lawlessness, including rape, in the region – according to local sources.

Meanwhile, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has reportedly arrested three opposition party leaders who were organising a peaceful demonstration in Mekelle.

Last week, Mekelle city administration informed Wudeb Netsanet, Salsay Woyane and Baytona Tigray opposition parties that the protest demonstrations are not allowed to take place. The City administration reportedly said that it does not have enough security forces to deploy due to the Ethiopian New Year Holidays.

Organisers of the protest this week gave a press statement saying the protest will take place despite the prohibition from Mekelle City Administration.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel