Tigray opposition parties denied permission for peaceful demonstration

Tigray opposition leaders from Baytona, Salsay Woyane and Wudeb Tigray (Photo : screenshot from EMS video)

borkena

Three opposition parties in Tigray have planned to stage a peaceful demonstration in Mekelle on September 7, 2023 ( Pagume 2, 2015 Ethiopian Calendar) but the administration does not seem to be too happy about it.

Mekelle City administration has reportedly denied permission for the demonstration for three opposition parties who are jointly planning protest march – apparently against the Interim administration whose administration is Getachew Reda -who worked as PR and Foreign relation for the TPLF.

Wudeb Netsanet, Salsay Woyane and Baytona Tigray are rejecting the city administration’s decision not to allow their peaceful protest and vow to go ahead with it. At least two of the parties are radicalized and they advocate for the secession of Tigray from the rest of Ethiopia.

Why did the city administration deny permission? It is saying, according to a report by EMS, that streets will be busy due to the Ethiopian News Year Holiday and that the city does not have enough security personnel to deploy for the event.

It remains to be seen whether the protest will take place on September seven.

Arena Tigray, another major opposition party in the region, does not seem to be part of the planned demonstration.

Tigray People’s Liberation Front, a party that has enjoyed unprecedented political, diplomatic and financial support for over three decades from western powers (particularly from the United States and the United Kingdom), has formed a new alliance with Abiy Ahmed’s ruling Prosperity Party.

Opposition parties in the region and some activists from the region tend to think that TPLF is still running the show from behind under the guise of Interim administration.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the security situation in Tigray, particularly in Mekelle, is said to be deteriorating due to spiraling security incidents.

Economic hardship is getting harder for many to the point the famine is affecting millions.

