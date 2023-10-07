Ethiopian Modernization: Opportunities and Derailments (Book By Professor Messay Kebede) – 2

Professor Messay Kebede

borkena

Earlier this week, borkena published the introduction and the first three chapters of Professor Messay Kebede’s new book, “Ethiopian Modernization: Opportunities and Derailments,” which is available here.

We originally planned to release the book in four parts as downloadable PDFs. However, that has changed now. All the remaining chapters of the book could be downloaded from this page.



Chapter 4



Chapter 5

Chapter 6

Chapter 7

Chapter 8



Chapter 9

Chapter 10

Chapter 11

__

If you wish to share information about your book and have it featured on Borkena, we encourage you to submit your book details to info@borkena.com. We value your contributions and look forward to showcasing your work to our audience.

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or send submission, use info@borkena.com





