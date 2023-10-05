Ethiopian Modernization: Opportunities and Derailments ( New book by Professor Messay Kebede)

Professor Messay Kebede, the Author (Photo : from Horn Affairs)

borkena

borkena is delighted to publish Professor Messay Kebede’s latest work, “Ethiopian Modernization: Opportunities and Derailments.”

The book is comprised of twelve chapters, with the introductory chapter setting the stage for the exploration of Ethiopia’s modernization journey.

To enhance accessibility and reach, it is divided into three series, each encompassing four chapters.

In alignment with the author’s desire to make this valuable resource readily available to a wider audience, It is published in a downloadable PDF format.

Below, you will find the initial installment, featuring the first four chapters. Next installment will be published by Tuesday.

Introduction : HERE

Chapter 1 – HERE

Chapter 2 – HERE

Chapter 3 – HERE

