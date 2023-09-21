300 Al Shabaab fighters killed in Somalia, says Ethiopian Defense Force 

borkena

The Ethiopian Defense Force on Thursday said that Ethiopian peacekeepers killed over three hundred Al-Shabab Fighters and many others were wounded in Somalia. It is making the claim four days after the militant group claimed to have killed 167 Ethiopian soldiers.

In a news update released on social media, the Defense Force claims that Al-Shabaab Forces are forced to retreat after sustaining fatalities without collecting the dead bodies of its fighters.

What it called a miscalculated move on the part of Al-Shabab came at a time when the Ethiopian troops were heading on a mission to relieve forces.

The attack was meant to be in the form of an ambush but it turned out to be disastrous for the militant group, according to the Ethiopian Defense Force.

From the news update, the Al-Shabab force, in addition to ambush attempts, planned land mines along the way, and the land mines were cleared.

Al-Shabab has deployed more than one thousand forces for the ambush in addition to three vehicles loaded with explosives and twelve suicide bombers.

Ethiopian Defense Force has shared a picture of some seized firearms from Al-Shabab fighters.

The Ethiopian Peacekeeping Force has arrived at Huddur – the mission place after reversing the attack from Al-Shabab.

Earlier this week, Al-Shabab claimed that it attacked convoys carrying Ethiopian soldiers in the Bakool region of Somalia. The group said that it had killed 167 Ethiopian soldiers, according to a Voice of America report, last Sunday, but the numbers were not independently verified. On the other hand, Al-Shabab lost as many as 50 fighters from that attack.

Al-Shabab has been attempting to launch from within Ethiopia. In August 2022, more than 800 Al-Shabab fighters were killed in the Somali region of Ethiopia.

