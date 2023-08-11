Five powers including Japan release joint statement over the situation in Amhara , Oromia

Hundreds of innocent civilians reportedly massacred in many towns in Amhara region after Abiy Ahmed’s administration declared a state of emergency under the guise of restoring order and to reverse armed resistance from Fano group

left to right Flags of Australia, Japan, New Zeeland, The United Kingdom and the United States

borkena

Five countries released a joint statement about “recent violence in the Amhara and Oromia regions, which has resulted in civilian deaths and instability.”

Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States joined hands to write a 78 word statement in connection with the instability in Ethiopia.

The statement expressed concern over “recent violence in the Amhara and Oromia regions, which has resulted in civilian deaths and instability.”

It further said, “We encourage all parties to protect civilians, respect human rights, and to work together to address complex issues in a peaceful manner. The international community continues to support the goal of long-term stability for all Ethiopians.”

There has been a recurring massacre of ethnic Amharas in the Oromo and Benishangul Gumuz regions of Ethiopia for more than five years now which has claimed tens of thousands of civilian lives. Also, a radical ethnic Oromo nationalist group, that is believed to have clandestine support from within the government structure, has been battling with the Federal and regional government in the region for several years now.

The Amhara region is also experiencing instability long after TPLF’s military campaign to Amhara and Afar regions was reversed. This time the confrontation is between the Fano, volunteer militia that provided military and logistic support to the Ethiopian Defense Force during the war with Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Ethiopian Defense Force.

Emerging reports indicate that the Ethiopian Defense Force deployed tanks in major cities like Gondar and Bahir Dar to reverse the armed resistance from Fano and at least hundreds of civilians are reportedly killed.

Last week, the Federal government imposed state of emergency in Amhara region and internet has been blocked for several weeks now. However, troop deployment to the region was started at least four months ago.

There have been calls – from local and international actors – for the Ethiopian government to resort to peaceful dialogue with the FANO group. Many tend to view that Abiy Ahmed’s determination to squash legitimate demands of the Fano and attempting to demonize the movement rather as a hooligan enterprise will have undesirable consequences. Some fear extended civil war but again see that Abiy Ahmed wants to make the Amhara region a war zone intentionally to devastate the region. The TPLF appears to be positioning for the next military campaign garnering “international support” for its cause and there is a possibility that it might be even used to attack Eritrea.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who has forged a new military and political alliance with the TPLF, is after disarming FANO combatants in Amhara region. Getachew Reda, whom Abiy Ahmed appointed as Interim president of Tigray, hinted during a recent speech to a diaspora community in Denver that the Federal government ( Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration) is working to demolish structures in Amhara region. Implicitly, he hinted that the government will give Wolkait and Raya to the Tigray region of Ethiopia. The U.S. government has been, through the numerous statements that state department has been issuing since the TPLF started war, advocating for the return of Wolkait and Raya – areas the TPLF incorporated to Tigray after its military victory over Colonel Mengistu’s government in 1991 – to the Tigray region.

The last two weeks witnessed heightened diplomatic and/or “humanitarian assistance” engagement with the government of Ethiopia and some regional states.

Japanese Prime Minister, Hayashi Yoshimasa, visited Ethiopia last week and met with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. And a few days later the Korean counterpart did meet with PM Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa.

This week, the UK government sent a delegation to Mekele, under the leadership of Sarah Montgomery, UK Special Envoy for the Red Sea & Horn of Africa, where they met and held discussion with the TPLF leaders. UK officials remark during the meeting with TPLF leaders seems to have offended the state of Eritrea. Eritrea has summoned a British Diplomat in Asmara for an explanation regarding what it calls UK’s endorsement of TPLF’s irredentist claim.

USAID director traveled to Jijiga, seat of the Somali region of Ethiopia, where he met with Mustafa Mohammed, president of the region.

The statement borkena received from the U.S. Embassy, regarding the situation in Amhara and Oromia region of Ethiopia, is featured below :

“FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

11 August 2023 -The governments of Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America are concerned about the recent violence in the Amhara and Oromia regions, which has resulted in civilian deaths and instability.

We encourage all parties to protect civilians, respect human rights, and to work together to address complex issues in a peaceful manner. The international community continues to support the goal of long-term stability for all Ethiopians. “

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel