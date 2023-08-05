Massive arrest in Addis Ababa, some cities in Oromia 

Arrest in the capital Addis Ababa and some cities in Oromia targeted ethnic Amhara population. Over 4000 arrested just a day after Abiy Ahmed’s cabinet declared a state of emergency in the Amhara region. (Photo credit : screenshot from Anchor Media)

The Ethiopian government on Saturday reportedly made massive arrests in the capital Addis Ababa and some cities in the Oromo region.

In Addis Ababa, over 4,000 residents are reportedly arrested – according to Citizen journalism. Some schools have been reportedly used as makeshift detention centers.

There are eleven sub cities in the capital and arbitrary arrests did happen in all of them, according to sources.

The arrest targeted ethnic Amhara. It has been customary ( and mandatory) in the Ethiopian government practice for citizens to declare ethnic identity on their identification cards.

The arrest came just a day after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s cabinet introduced a six months long state of emergency in Amhara region in connection with the FANO movement in the region. However, the government said it could apply the declaration elsewhere in the country based on needs.

There are also reported massive arrests in selected cities in the Oromo region of Ethiopia – again targeting ethnic Amhara. Debrezeit and Mojo are some of the cities where there were reported arbitrary arrests.

Tens of thousands of ethnic Amhara civilians have been massacred in the Oromia region since Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018 and hundreds of thousands were displaced. There have been numerous instances where prosperities of ethnic Amahra were targeted and destroyed in the region.

One Friday , the Ethiopian government arrested Christian Tadele, a member of the Ethiopian parliament whose immunity was not lifted. Sources said he was taken from his residence around ten in the evening, and was severely beaten. Similarly, Kassa Tshager, a member of Addis Ababa City Council, was

The government has not yet given a clear explanation as to why he is arrested. But it is apparent that it is related to the FANO movement in the Amhara region.

About three days ago, Yilkal Kefale, president of Amhara regional state wrote a letter to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed asking for a federal government intervention “in accordance with the constitution,” to “restore order. ” Ethiopian Defense Force was deployed to the region for more than four months now – without the request from the regional government. The purpose was to disarm FANO.

The FANO movement – a movement that is fueled by existential threat – is getting popular support in the Amhara region – according to some sources. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration, on the other hand, sees the FANO movement that is resorting to armed rebellion as a vehicle to power monger groups with a goal to grab power by force. Who is that group? Unspecified.

Post Pretoria Agreement political alliance between the TPLF and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed led ethnic Oromo politicians , and the latter’s lax policy towards the former to a point ignoring the implementation of disarming TPLF is said to have added a sense of insecurity in the Amhara region.

It has also been rumored that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration has the intention to take away Wolkait and Raya and give it to the TPLF under the guise of organizing a referendum or simply by way of “implementing the Pretorial agreement.”

