Ethiopian Police reportedly beat, arrest member of parliament 

Christian Tadele (Photo : SM)

borkena

Updated on Friday August 4, 2023 at 5:30 P.M. Toronto Time

Christian Tadele, an opposition Member of Parliament and chair of Parliament’s Standing Committee for Public Expenditures & Administration Control, is reportedly arrested by the Federal Police in the capital Addis Ababa. The news emerged in social media platforms and is not confirmed by state media.

The parliament did not lift the immunity of Christian and it is unclear why the Ethiopian Federal police arrested him. At this writing, the Federal police did not release a statement regarding the arrest.

Christian is a member of National Movement of Amhara (NaMA) – one of the largest and youngest opposition parties in the country. Apparently, there has been a campaign like social media activity by supporters of the ruling prosperity party calling for the arrest of Christian Tadele.

On Thursday, Christian wrote on his social media page condemning what he called Abiy Ahmed’s administration invasion and attack on Amhara people.

He said “Notifying Abiy Ahmed’s administration to immediately stop killings and invasion on Amhara people, I call upon Human rights organizations, members of the diplomatic community as well as media to condemn the massacre on innocent citizens in Amhara region and put pressure on the government.”

He also indicated that the government has deployed heavy weaponry for the attack and shut the internet in the region.

NaMA did not confirm or release a statement about it. The Party did have a panel discussion in the capital Addis Ababa on the current situation and structural challenges in the country.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s cabinet met on Friday and unanimously passed decision to impose a state of emergence in the Amhara region of Ethiopia as the FANO movement gained momentum and popular support in the region.

Yesterday, internet restriction was introduced to the region in what appears to be an effort on the part of the government to contain the advance of FANO – a volunteer armed group that supported the Ethiopian Defense Force during the war between the Federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

There are also reports of renewed heavy deployment of Ethiopian Defense Force forces with the move to capture Gondar which is currently said to be mostly under FANO forces. Gondar is one of the four command centers from which the command post entrusted in “restoring peace” to the region is operating. The federal government formed the body after what was said to be a formal request from the Amhara region head to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for an intervention – an implicit request for a military action.

The Defense Force has been deployed to the region for over four months now with a mission to disarm FANO – an immediate cause that is at the core of the current confrontation.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel