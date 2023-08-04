Ethiopia declares state of emergency as FANO movement gains momentum 

Abiy Ahmed’s cabinet agreed to impose state of emergency in the Amhara region of Ethiopia as the FANO movement gains momentum (Photo : Public Domain)

As the FANO movement gains momentum in the Amhara region of Ethiopia, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s cabinet has passed a decision to impose a state of emergency in the Amhara region.

It was on Friday that the cabinet passed the decision amid reports that the senior authorities in Amhara region have fled to the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

The decision of the cabinet will have to be approved by the House of Peoples’ Representatives before it is implemented.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met the cabinet minister to get the decision just a day after the head of the Amhara regional state, Yilkal Kefale, reportedly wrote a letter to him asking for Federal government intervention in the region. The one-paragraph letter, which is not still independently verified as to whether it is from Yilkal indeed, said that maintaining law and order in the region through regular security forces in the region has become difficult.

Sources from the Amhara region say it has been more than four months now since the Defense Force was deployed to the Amhara region and there were accusations of rights abuse.

The Council of Ministers said, as reported by state media on Friday, “armed illegal movement” in the Amhara region is transformed to a point where it is no longer possible to enforce the law with regular security forces. It also said that “it has posed a danger to the constitutional order and the threat it posed to security and peace is increasing from time to time. ”

“This movement has highly disrupted people’s economic and social activity in the region,” the Council of Ministers claimed. However, there is credible information from the sources in the region that the armed FANO movement has got popular support in the region.

Unverified videos of residents cheering FANO fighters circulating on social media show residents of towns controlled by FANO cheerfully receiving combatants of the movement.

On the other hand, there have been no – unlike the case in the Oromo region of Ethiopia where what the government calls the Shane group has been robbing banks, and massacring and kidnapping civilians – reports of bank robbery or kidnappings because of the FANO movement.

In a related development, the government reportedly formed four command centers ( in Debre Birhan, Dessie, Finote Selam and Gonar) under the leadership of the Deputy Chief of Staff, General Abebaw Tadesse, to reverse the FANO movement.

The Defense Force movement to take control of Gondar town was not a success, according to a report from Anchor media.

