Ethnic Oromo Nationalist gunmen reportedly kidnapped 63 passengers 

Gunmen linked to the group that calls itself Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) – a radical ethnic Oromo militant group – reportedly kidnapped passengers who were traveling from the Amhara region to the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

Addis Maleda, citing residents from the area, the report indicated that the incident happened in the North Shoa zone Kuyu district in the Tulu Milki locality on Monday this week around 3 p.m. local time.

The bus was traveling from Bahir Dar, the seat of the Amhara region state, to Addis Ababa. It was carrying 65 people. The OLA released only two elderly people while taking away the remaining including the driver and his assistant, residents, and eye witnesses have told the source. It is unclear where the passengers are taken to.

Andarge Zewde, Dejen town peace and security office head, has confirmed the news to Addis Maleda saying that the incident happened on a public transport passenger’s bus that was traveling from Bahir Dar to Addis Ababa carrying 65 people.

He added that similar and recurring incidents have been happening on passengers from the Amhara region, busses, and truck drivers.

In June of this year, travelers from Amhara region to Gerbe Gurecha were stopped on the way and over 50 drivers and passengers were kidnapped. Those who can afford to pay ransom were released by paying a high amount of money, according to Andarge Zewde. The OLA group, which the Ethiopian government calls Shene and identified it as a terrorist group following a parliamentary decision in May 2021, is behind the kidnapping.

Authorities in the Amhara region have been calling on Oromia regional state and security to protect the safety and security of passengers.

OLA has been operating mainly in the Oromo region of Ethiopia after Abiy Ahmed took office as Prime Minister. The group has massacred tens of thousands of ethnic Amhara in the region over the past six years. It is said to have clandestine support from authorities in the regional and Federal levels of government.

The Ethiopian government is yet to remark on the kidnapping of passengers. After making claims for years that Shane is weakened and not in a position to pose a security threat, the Federal government, in January 2023, said that it is pursuing peaceful political means to end the problem related to the Shane group.

