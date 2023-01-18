Ethiopian gov’t says it is pursuing “peaceful,” “Political ways” to reverse Shane as a problem 

The Ethiopian government has been saying that there will not be peaceful negotiation with the OLF-Shane group that calls itself Oromo Liberation Army

Legesse Tulu, Minister for Government Communication Services (Photo : public domain)

borkena

The Ethiopian government on Wednesday said it will be pursuing peaceful, political and other means to end “Shane” as a security threat.

Legesse Tulu, Minister for government communication services, said that the government has organized a task force in areas where the OLF-Shane was active.

It is tasked to restore peace and socio-economic activity. Regional and Federal Forces, as well as residents, are said to be involved in the actions that the government is taking against the militant group.

Not just that, the government is now saying that “political” and “peaceful” options are the first options in effecting changes in the desired directions.

Previous government efforts to resolve “the Problem” peacefully did not succeed primarily because of “Shane,” the Minister said.

This time the government is calling on the public to put pressure on OLF Shane to accept the call for peace and end its wicked activity targeting citizens.

Furthermore, it said that the group does not have any objective that is based on the rights and privileges of the Oromo people. It even accused the group of killing the Oromo People.

Legesse Tulu said that “It is important to understand that there is no objective condition that necessitates armed struggle.”

This week government media outlets reported that a number of OLF-Shane members handed themselves to government forces in a bid to resort to peaceful life and the Ethiopian government is saying it is working on conditions that youth give up armed activity and return to a peaceful life.

The group has not yet remarked on the call for peace.

Who is OLF-Shane?

The militant ethnic Oromo Nationalist group which the Ethiopian government calls “Shane” was part of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) until a few years ago when the political wing of the organization declared that it had parted ways with the military wing.

For about ten or so years before Abiy Ahmed became Prime Minister in 2018, the OLF was operating in Eritrea as a guerrilla force and was invited to the country by Abiy Ahmed.

In the first year after their arrival, OLF entered into controversy with PM Abiy Ahmed’s government over disarming its combatants who came from Eritrea. And then after about a year or two years, the political leaders of the organization disowned the military wing.

It was after that the militant group intensified massacring civilians mostly targeting ethnic Amhara in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

The group has, as the Ethiopian government itself has admitted on many occasions, cells within the government structure. Tens of thousands of ethnic Amhara civilians and a considerable number of government officials were killed in the Oromo region and the group is behind it.

