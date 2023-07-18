Ethiopia lifted social media, internet restrictions following the appointment of episcopates 

Social media restriction was introduced after Ethiopian Church protested government intervention in internal affairs

borkena

The Ethiopian government reportedly lifted restrictions on social media platforms and internet coverage across the country this week. For over five months now, social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok, Telegram, and Youtube were not fully accessible in all parts of Ethiopia.

When the telecom chief, Firehiowt Tamiru, appeared in the Ethiopian parliament, sometime last month, she admitted that there was indeed restriction on internet service coverage and that complaints from customers were legit. However, she indicated that the issue was beyond the capacity of EthioTelecom and the relevant government authority was contacted regarding the problem.

She was not specific what government authority imposed the decision on Ethio Telecom but it was apparent that the restriction had something to do with the security situation in the country.

It was introduced sometime in February soon after the Ethiopian Church introduced a range of resistance measures including peaceful demonstration to protest government intervention in the affairs of the Church. At the time, it appeared that a powerful anti-government protest was about to break out against the government.

This week, the Ethiopian Church ordained about nine episcopates but the head of the administration in the church revealed that the appointment was not in line with the canonical rules of the church and that it was done despite devout religious scholars in the church traditions. It was also revealed that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s intervention and the agreement were completed, with him being the “peace broker”, was also a factor in the appointment of the nine episcopates who are mostly assigned in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

A report released last week indicated that Ethiopia has lost billions of birr due to restriction in internet.

