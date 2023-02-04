Ethiopian Church calls for peaceful demonstration if gov’t not acting in the next 7 days 

borkena

The Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC) on Saturday released another statement regarding.

This time it condemned government killings of members of the Ethiopian church and abuse of Archbishops in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

At least two were killed and four others wounded on Saturday, in Shashemene, when Oromia regional special forces opened fire on a crowd who were protecting St. Michael Church from being taken by the illegal group.

The Holy Synod also set a date for peaceful protest if the Ethiopian government fails to take practical actions to reverse the illegal activities by the illegal group. But the government has until February 12 to address the problem.

The full statement from the Holy Synod is shared below :

“In the name of the Father, the Son, the Holy Spirit, One God, Amen.

A proclamation issued by the Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

The Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church led by the Holy Spirit in the urgent plenary session that was held on January 18,2015 E.C was able to understand that the church is being raided by individuals that call themselves “Holy Synod of the Oromia and Nations and Nationalities” under the leadership of an individual whose former name is ‘Abba Sawiros’, and with the support of the special force of the government, by invading and breaking them, they are not legally relevant and they do not have rights and benefits. Until the day this statement was issued, the administrative offices of the church dioceses in various regions and areas governed by the federal government, where they perform their rituals, were illegally removed from the administrative offices.

It is known that the government, apart from maintaining peace and security, has restricted the right to life and physical safety and the right to movement, and has held the bishop Bistuh Abune Estifanos hostage. Btshu’e Abune Yared’s citizenship rights were illegally violated and he was forced to leave his diocese by arresting and harassing him in the midnight. Also, by sending threats to the bishops of different dioceses not to go to their respective dioceses, a very sad and damaging act is being done to the dignity and majesty of our church. In addition, Our church is deeply saddened by the government’s failure to fulfill its responsibilities by illegally arresting priests and parishioners. In addition, due to the fact that the government ignored the repeated reminders given by our church, in Shashemene city of West Arsi Diocese, the illegals attacked the Holy Orthodox Tewahedo Church in Debre Sebhat St. Michael’s local church. A public murder was committed in a brutal manner. An unknown number of other devotees were also seriously and lightly injured.

Therefore, the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church passed the following decisions in the emergency meeting called by the Holy Synod.

1. The Holy Synod has strongly condemned the illegal arrest and harassment of Archbishops Diocese Managers, Department Heads, Priests, ministers and believers of the church.

2. The church absolutely condemns the illegal human rights violation and the brutal death of the believers who came out to protect the church On January 27, 2015 E.c at the parish church of Saint Michael in Shashemene city, West Arsi diocese; The Holy Synod decided that justice should be done in all localities by making appropriate synodal and religious prayers.

3. It is recalled that in the decision and statement of the Holy Synod on January 26, 2015 E.c all the followers of the church should fast in Nnewi for the entire fasting period and by wearing the black dress.

3.1. For this, it is necessary to draw up a detailed implementation guide. The Synod decided, For 3 days starting from January 29, 2015, all the priests and laymen in the churches of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church all over the world should wear all black clothes to lead and follow the prayer rituals in the churches and monasteries.

3.2. In any activity, by wearing this black dress, you should actively carry out the decision of the Holy Synod; However, after the Holy Synod announced this international schedule of prayers and vows, as we understand that black clothes are being taken out of the market in various cities, the Holy Synod has decided that you should use the same clothes you have and carry out the decision of the Holy Synod in all your activities.

3.3. During these days, the Holy Synod decided that the service should be performed with a loudspeaker and that the service should be performed at full time during the seven hours of prayer, and that the echoing work should be done by ringing the bell for five minutes continuously during the same hours.

3.4. The Holy Synod has decided to follow up and implement the parish councils of the district church and local churches in every diocese.

3.5. We call upon Oriental Orthodox churches All religious and social institutions and individuals who know and support the truth to stand together in support of the call of our Holy Church.

4. In these times of prayer and fasting, If the hardened hearts will not come back to their senses and listen to the call of the church.,

4.1. The Holy Synod decided that a peaceful demonstration should be held in one place, accompanied by singing and swearing.On February 5, 2015, Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church priests and believers in the country and abroad, from 11:00 a.m. in their local churches until 1:30 a.m. After the liturgy, at 2:00 a.m. Churches ring the bell at the same time and make all the believers to gather until 2:30 in the morning, starting from each area and honoring the ark at the baptistery or cross square;

4.2. The Holy Synod urges you to make preparations knowing that we will inform you in a short time about the detailed instructions for the implementation of this peaceful demonstration.

5. The Holy Synod urges to realize that any government security force has the duty to provide appropriate protection, realizing that its activities are peaceful during any period of service in which it fulfills the peaceful demands ordered by the church;

Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church Holy Synod

January 27, 2015 [Ethiopian Calendar]”

