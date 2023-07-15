Ethiopia’s foreign debt worsening, $3bln added this fiscal year 

borkena
The Ethiopian government has been making claims that the default scenario is reversed, and that debt is decreasing. When Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appeared, last week, in the parliament to address questions from Parliamentarians, he made claims that his administration brought down the debt level from 59 percent of the total GDP to 38 percent.
But that does not seem to be the case. Wazema radio’s report, published on Saturday, indicates the debt level is actually increasing and increasing at an alarming rate.
The amount of internal and external debt is said to be up by about $3 billion this fiscal year.
The source said Ethiopia’s debt level was about $57.3 billion by June 2022. But this year the debt level has reached $60.6 billion. The difference in a year is said to be a total of six percent of Ethiopia’s total debt.
External debt was about $27.9 billion in 2022 and has reached $28.1 billion by March of 2023, according to the report by Wazema Radio.
A document from the Ministry of finance indicated that an increase in borrowing from local and external sources has contributed to the rise in the debt level.
The amount of money borrowed from external sources was higher from the amount of debt payment made during the same period. Based on the Wazema report, between July 2022 and March 2023 over a billion dollar loan was secured (much of it from ‘international development support’ ) but the amount of money paid towards external debt in the same period was only $948 million.
Borrowing from internal sources has gone up too. According to the source, in July 2022, government debt from internal sources was about 1.5 trillion Ethiopian Birr. By the end of March 2023, it went up to 1.7 trillion birr.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been widely criticized for prioritizing prestige mega projects – like the building of a new palace that is said to cost hundreds of billions of birr- over economically viable projects like completing the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). He has been denying that the project is not funded by taxpayers money but he did not specify where exactly the fund was obtained from.
Ethiopia’s auditor general last month said it could audit the Office of the Prime Minister and the projects that it is overseeing if asked.
__
To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com
Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena
Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing
Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel
Let’s hope that the debt burden will not reach the default point. According to Moody’s latest review other countries in Africa are in a much dire situation in terms of debt to GDP ratios. Zambia has already fallen behind in its debt interest payment at 104% such ratio. Egypt is on the verge at 94%. Ghana, Tunisia, Mozambique and The Republic of Congo(Brazzaville) are gazing their debt burden in the 80’s percentage. South Africa, Morocco, Namibia, Kenya and Rwanda have their backs stressed with debt burdens in the 70%’s. Remember some of these countries have well developed mining and oil refining industries. Congo(Brazzaville) is a petroleum exporting country. How about Zambia. That extension cord you have at home? You may be looking at the copper from Zambia. On the other hand, Nigeria and Ethiopia have their debt ration at around 32-37%. That is not chump change. It is worrisome because both countries are suffering from internal strife which sucks up their domestic spending. In my observation since the 1980’s it seems that many countries around the world have learned how to live with it. Just look at some of these Latin American countries. Argentina, Bolivia you name it. Let’s hope and pray that the country that has produced us all will finally find its mojo to see peace and if that happens then this debt burden will be a moot point. If that reaches a point where a peaceful change of guard is needed I am 100% for it.