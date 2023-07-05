Ethiopia : Pervasive assassinations happening in the Amhara region 

Two assassinations in less than a week in the Amhara region of Ethiopia

Abdu Hussien, head of Shewa Robit Security Division. He was assassinated on Tuesday.

borkena

What appears to be politically motivated assassinations are happening in the Amhara region of Ethiopia. From the incidents this year started as a targeted assassination against ruling party ( and government) officials.

In April of this year, Girma Yeshitila, Amhara Region Prosperity Party Office head and senior party official was assassinated in North Shoa where he was on a working trip ( and it happened to be his birthplace too).

Now the assassinations are targeting government officials in the lower level of government structure.

Earlier this week, what are said to be unidentified gunmen assassinated three senior police officers (including the commander) in Dejen district of Gojjam.

Yesterday, another assassination was reported from Shewa Robit, Amhara region of Ethiopia. Head of the town’s Security Division, Abdu Hussien, is reportedly assassinated by unknown gunmen. His funeral took place on Wednesday. The city administration has confirmed that those behind the attack are unidentified.

Radical ethnic Oromo Nationalist Group whom the government calls as ONEG Shene has repeatedly pillaged the town in the past three years killing civilians and burning residential and commercial houses. However, there is no indication at this point if the assassination is linked to the radical ethnic Oromo group – that is said to have clandestine support from elements in the government structure.

Shewa Robit is currently under the command post which is mainly from the Defense Force. On Tuesday, the Defense Force introduced a curfew. Movement of people and curfew vehicles are not allowed after 6 p.m., according to information from the city administration.

The Ethiopian government’s decision to dissolve special forces of the region generated a great deal of resistance. It is grounded on the belief that the region is still facing an existential threat from TPLF forces and armed radical ethnic Oromo nationalist groups. Tens of thousands of ethnic Amhara civilians have been massacred including in the Amhara region since Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government is making new claims, this week, that it is carrying out a military operation against OLF radicals in the Oromo region of Ethiopia and has killed “hundreds of ONEG Shene members”

