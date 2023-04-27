Girma Yeshitila, top Ethiopia’s ruling party official, assassinated 

borkena
Amhara Region Prosperity Party Office head and senior party official, Girma Yeshitila, is reportedly assassinated in North Shoa, central Ethiopia. Five other people, whose identities are undisclosed, are killed.
The regional government has issued a statement.
It said he was killed while traveling from Mehal Meda to Debre Birhan. The attack happened in Guasa locality.
What the statement called “irregular armed forces” are said to be behind the killing. He is killed in the area where he grew up. The government did not specify what the “irregular armed forces” are.
The regional government vowed that it will take decisive action and bring perpetrators of the attack to justice. It called on people in the region to condemn the assassination and cooperate with the regional government in an effort to bring perpetrators to justice.
The statement also accused the unidentified perpetrators of having a mission to demolish the regional state.
The Federal government has condemned the attack. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called the attack an act of radicalism. “…unless we eradicate radicalism in time, it will lead us to bloodshed…,” he said.
QUOTE: “…unless we eradicate radicalism in time, it will lead us to bloodshed…,” UNQUOTE by Honorable Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
DEAR HONORABLE SIR,
ETHIOPIA — under your care — is already on the surface of deep turmoil.
How do you think HISTORY will remember YOU, Sir ?
I am taking the LIBERTY to express MY OPINION of the ancient liberated country on Earth — ETHIOPIA.
History remembers the GALLANTS of the PAST >>>Haile-Selassie, Menilik, Tedros, Yohannes .etc [only a few & in alphabetical order, please].
Ethiopia, by its extra-ordinary admirable history, deserves much more than what temporary various angry parties display a negative image upon their own selves !?!?!?!? …YES, UPON THEMSELVES !!!!!!
As the Ethiopian saying goes, “MAY THE GOO LORD REFRAIN FROM SHOWING US MUCH WORSE ”
Dear Reader: I accept (gladly) your correction and criticism. THANK YOU, in advance.