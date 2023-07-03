No reason for war with Eritrea, Ethiopians need to reject any move in that direction  

Source : FutureAfrica

The threat of a possible new war between Eritrea and Ethiopia became a point of discussion, sometime last week, among a considerable number of Ethiopian news outlets. A conversation about it has been observed among Ethiopian activists on Social media platforms.

The fear is predicated on the development that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has mobilized and deployed a huge number of Ethiopian Defense Forces along Wolkait – an area that is historically part of Gonder. Anchor Media reported about it last week citing a source from the area.

The Eritrean government, as always, did not say anything about it. The Ethiopian government did not deny or explain why the extensive deployment of forces is needed. The border threat from Sudan does not seem to be a factor in the decision given the fact that the country itself is in a destructive civil war much of which is being waged near the capital Khartoum. Even if that was the case, the deployment could have been mainly in Humera rather than Wolkait.

The United States government has portrayed Wolkait as part of Tigray – as seen in many of the statements that the State Department issued during the course of the two-year war between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Federal government under Abiy Ahmed. It should be recalled that it was the TPLF that triggered the war with the Federal government of Ethiopia when it suddenly attacked the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Force. At the time, the government needed support from the Eritrean government to rescue the remaining members of the Northern Defense Force and thousands of Ethiopian soldiers crossed to Eritrea to recover and reorganize. According to official sources from Eritrea, as many as 3000 Ethiopian soldiers were massacred by the TPLF in unsuspecting circumstances. In a video footage that was released last week, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian Defense Force, General Abebaw Tadesse, was seen saying that Ethiopian and Eritrean forces have fought alongside and that they spilled their blood together to reverse the attack from the TPLF.

On the ground, there does not seem to be a reason – particularly national interest, security issue, or others – for the two countries to go to war. The state of no war-no peace situation that existed for over two decades ended in July 2018 when Abiy Ahmed traveled to Asmara. He is on record that his government accepts the ruling from the Boundary Commission on the issue of Bademe.

However, there are unconfirmed rumors that Abiy Ahmed’s government could attempt to mobilize by playing Asab (access to the sea) card. Reports from DW Amharic that were published a few days ago seem to suggest that dissident groups from Eritrea are mobilized as ethnic Afar aspiring for their own destiny. From conversations among Ethiopians that made it to social media platforms including YouTube, it is clear that Ethiopians ( especially in the Amhara region of Ethiopia) will not support the war project with Eritrea. They rather see Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government as a sort of existential threat to Ethiopia.

In the post-Pretoria agreement, Abiy Ahmed and TPLF leaders appeared to have formed what looks like a political and military alliance whose goal is puzzling. The United States has been an influential factor in bringing the TPLF back to Ethiopian body politics.

Obviously, the United States (and its allies) has a geo-political interest in the region and the TPLF has always been a trusted partner to the United States – something that explains that campaign to give TPLF a political and diplomatic cover during the war that claimed over 1 million lives.

Abiy Ahmed’s government is not different from TPLF on the issue of making Ethiopia a vassal state to the United States and its allies. It has been demonstrated, among other, in the way it handled the war with TPLF including the release of TPLF leaders (without forgetting disastrous economic decisions). If his government is contemplating war with Eritrea, it is sure to be part of the U.S. regime change agenda in Eritrea. If the war happens, it is going to be a destructive one in view of what looks like the inevitable involvement of great powers. That is why Ethiopians need to reject any move for war against Eritrea. Activists and political leaders should mobilize if the Abiy Ahmed regime is indeed moving along that destructive path.

