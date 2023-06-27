Temesgen Desalegn arrested again 

Temesgen Desalegne (file/SM)

borkena

The government crackdown on journalists and activists continues unabated. Temesgen Desalege, managing editor of Feteh Magazine, is reportedly arrested again.

DW Amharic cited Tariku Desalegne (sibling) to report that Federal Police officers and plain cloth security officials took Temesgen Desalegne from his residence (in Jomo area) this morning, local time.

Tariku Desalege indicated that police did not indicate his whereabouts and that they were unable to locate him in various police divisions across the city.

Temesgen has been in jail several times. He was sued in connection with his publication regarding the Defense Force but court set him free.

A few weeks ago, he was made to appear at the crime investigation division of the Federal police for an “interrogation.”

