Ethiopia police deny Priest not stoned to death 

The Ethiopian government has reacted to the news of an Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church priest who was stoned to death earlier this week as he was heading home from church service.

Addis Ababa Police released a statement on Friday saying that the story circulating “on different social media” is work.

“Addis Ababa Police announced to the public that the information circulating on different social media depicting the crime as if it happened near Haile Garment in a way for the story to get a political meaning is incorrect,” said the statement from the police, which is shared on its social media page.

Police statement makes claims that he was killed due to violence near his residence in Artu Mojo. However, the statement is unspecific about how and why the violence started and how he got involved.

It also said that he died in Tirunesh Beijing Hospital after getting medical attention.

Police also seem to admit that Kesis Abay Melese was serving at the mass service in Horsisa St. Mary Church, on the day he was killed.

From the statement, police implied that it is treating the killing as a crime. It did not specify the identity or identities of the killer/killers and what caused the “violence” that led to the death of kesis Abay Melese.

However, Addis Ababa police cited Deputy Commander Daniel Hailemariam, Furi Subcity (of the newly established Sheger city) criminal investigation deputy head, saying that the body of the priest is in Abet Hospital for further investigation.

The Ethiopian government is facing a public trust crisis. Information relating to the Ethiopian Orthodox Church is not an exception.

After security forces fired tear gas within the St. George Church and suffocated one person to death and sent dozens of others to the hospital, the Ethiopian government, through the communication services ministry, said that the government was not at fault. It claimed that forces ( it did not specify them) with an objective to exploit the event (commemoration of Adwa Victory) to create instability and overthrow the government were behind the incident.

Abune Henok, Archbishop of the Addis Ababa Dioceses, gave a statement on the next day rejecting the government’s mischaracterization of the religious ceremony at the St. George Church.

Regarding the death of Kesis Abay Meles, His Eminence Abune Makos confirmed, during the funeral ceremony of Abune Basileos and Abune Aregawi, that the priest was stoned to death.

It was Mahibere Kidusan Television, a credible source of the Ethiopian Church, that reported on the tragic death of the priest earlier this week.

