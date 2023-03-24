An Orthodox Church Priest stoned to death in the Ethiopian capital 

Ethiopian Security Authorities in the capital did not remark on the reported mob attack against Ethiopian Orthodox Church priest

Kesis Abay Melese was stoned to death by a mob as he was heading back home after serving at Horsisa St. Mary church in the capital Addis Ababa. (Photo : Mahibere Kidusan )

borkena

Credible local sources on Friday reported that an Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church priest is stoned to death in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa. Eyewitnesses have confirmed the tragic incident to sources close to the Ethiopian Church.

Mahibere Kidusan, an church organization recognized by the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, media identified the victim as Kesis Abay Melese.

What is known at this point about the circumstances under which he was stoned to death is that he was on his way home after a church mass service.

He was serving in Horsisa St. Mary church in the area.

The incident happened near Haile Garment’s locality on the outskirts of Addis Ababa.

The report further indicated that the devices of individuals who were attempting to take video footage of what appeared to be a mob attack were seized by security forces and the contents were deleted.

Mahibere Kidusan also said that its sources indicated that there have been threats against those serving in the nearby church.

The Ethiopian Church has been facing unprecedented attacks under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration over the past five years. To cite the latest incident, on March 2 government security forces fired teargas on members of the church in the premises of the church in the heart of Addis Ababa during a solemn religious procession to commemorate Martyr St. George. One person was killed and dozens were wounded.

Addis Ababa or Federal police has not yet remarked about the tragic killing of the priest in the capital Addis Ababa.

Apart from a physical attack on churches and servants in the church, the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church recently faced what appears to be a politically motivated division from within, the impacts of which was causing security concerns across the country.

In a related development, the Ethiopian Church is calling upon church fathers in the Tigray region of Ethiopia to not opt to take a path that will leave the Ethiopian church divided and reunite with the Holy Synod.

Bishops in the region seem to have taken a step to form a separate Holy Synod citing grievances during the course of the two years of bloody war.

