Ethiopia: Lake Chamo Boat accident leaves 8 people dead

Lake Chamo (source : Gamo Zone Communication)

borkena

Gamo Zone Transport and Road Development Department on Sunday said a motor boat accident on Lake Chamo, South Ethiopia, killed eight people.

Six of the victims are said to be men and two are women. One of the victims is the captain. The zone administration has started a search operation to recover the bodies but no reports of recovery at this writing.

Boat operators and police from the region are deployed in the search operation.

The Dooms boat was sailing from the Amaro district and heading to the Arba Minch area.

According to the Zone’s Government Communication Affairs Department, the motor boat had loads more than its capacity. However, heavy rain with windstorms is said to be the cause of the accident.

The source added that It was carrying passengers, goods and animals. Oxes, loads of onion and the local food “bula” were among the items that the boat was carrying.

Boat accidents are recurring in Ethiopia and overload seems to be a factor in the accident.

In July 2021, at least 13 people were killed after a boat went missing on Lake Tana, in North Western Ethiopia.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Ethiopian News Video

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel