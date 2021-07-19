Seven bodies recovered from the missing boat in Lake Tana

borkena

The bodies of seven people from a missing boat on Lake Tana are recovered. A report from state media, on Monday, said the bodies were recovered after a challenging search operation by divers and rescue boats.

However, most of the bodies were found on the shores of the lake along Gorgoga and Adisge district.

Cherenet Asmare, deputy commander of the district police, said they were recovered in the early morning of Monday.

Search operation is still underway to recover the bodies of six more people.

It was on Friday that 13 passengers with potato loads went missing. It was around midnight when the boat left the departure point. The distance between the destination (Gorgora) and the departure (Adisge) point was only 15 kilometers.

Police did not say as to what caused the accident that apparently claimed the lives of 13 people.

