Boat with 13 passengers missing on Lake Tana : police

borkena

Police in the Amhara region of Ethiopia on Saturday said that a boat with 13 passengers on board is missing on Lake Tana. It was travelling from Dembia district of central Gondar zone to Lake Tana.

Ethiopian News Agency, state media, cited Commander Chernet Asmare, deputy head of Dembia District Police, to report that the boat went missing after it left Adisge Dinge Kebele of the district and heading to Gorgora. The boat left its departure point around midnight on Friday.

According to the report, the names of the passengers are identified, but police did not disclose it. Police established that they had not arrived at their destination.

Police and search experts have been undertaking a search operation since Saturday midday local time.

Police say the likelihood of finding the passengers alive is slim, since it has been days since the boat went missing.

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena