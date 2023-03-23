Ethiopia reported 43 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours

43 new coronavirus cases reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 23, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,556
Newly confirmed cases: 43
Total confirmed cases: 500,384
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery:33
Total registered recovery: 487,465
New deaths : 1
Total reported death so far: 7,573
The total number of people tested so far: 5,511,591
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 22, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 768
Newly confirmed cases: 18
Total confirmed cases: 500,341
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 487,432
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,510,035
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 21, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,162
Newly confirmed cases: 30
Total confirmed cases: 500,323
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 487,432
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,509,757
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 20, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,048
Newly confirmed cases: 21
Total confirmed cases: 500,293
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 487,431
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,508,595
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 19, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 463
Newly confirmed cases: 13
Total confirmed cases: 500,272
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 487,429
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,507,547
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 18, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 607
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 500,259
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 15
Total registered recovery: 487,424
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,507,084
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 17, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,335
Newly confirmed cases: 33
Total confirmed cases: 500,245
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 487,409
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,506,477
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 16, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 956
Newly confirmed cases: 7
Total confirmed cases: 500,212
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 487,404
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,505,142
Vaccinated : 44,245,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 15, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,040
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 500,205
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery:18
Total registered recovery: 487,404
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,504,186
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 14, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,339
Newly confirmed cases: 19
Total confirmed cases:500,188
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 7
Total registered recovery: 487,386
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,503,146
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 13, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 824
Newly confirmed cases: 6
Total confirmed cases: 500,169
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 3
Total registered recovery: 487,379
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,501,807
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 12, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 685
Newly confirmed cases: 13
Total confirmed cases: 500,163
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 487,376
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,500,983
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 11, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 886
Newly confirmed cases: 13
Total confirmed cases: 500,150
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery:487,372
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,500,298
Vaccinated : 44,285,372
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 10, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,492
Newly confirmed cases: 21
Total confirmed cases: 500,137
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 16
Total registered recovery: 487,367
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,499,412
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 9, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,250
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 500,116
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 487,351
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,497,920
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 8, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,259
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 500,102
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 487,347
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,496,670
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 7, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,256
Newly confirmed cases: 25
Total confirmed cases: 500,085
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 27
Total registered recovery: 487,343
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,495,411
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 6, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 620
Newly confirmed cases: 10
Total confirmed cases: 500,060
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 15
Total registered recovery: 487
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,494,155
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 5, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 420
Newly confirmed cases: 11
Total confirmed cases: 500,050
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 487,301
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,493,535
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 4, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,004
Newly confirmed cases: 8
Total confirmed cases: 500,039
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 6
Total registered recovery: 487,293
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,493,115
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 25, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,100
Newly confirmed cases: 11
Total confirmed cases: 499,959
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 487,221
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,486,754
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 24, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,204
Newly confirmed cases: 18
Total confirmed cases: 499,948
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 25
Total registered recovery: 487,213
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,485,654
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 23, 2023
Update was not released
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 22, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,138
Newly confirmed cases: 13
Total confirmed cases: 499,903
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 15
Total registered recovery: 487,185
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,483,106
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 21, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,395
Newly confirmed cases: 18
Total confirmed cases: 499,890
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 34
Total registered recovery: 487,170
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,481,968
Vaccinated : 44,292,584
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 20, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 728
Newly confirmed cases: 7
Total confirmed cases: 499,872
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 33
Total registered recovery: 487,136
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,480,573
Vaccinated : 44,292,584
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 19, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 442
Newly confirmed cases: 6
Total confirmed cases: 499,865
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 3
Total registered recovery: 487,103
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,479,845
Vaccinated : 44,292,584
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 18, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,026
Newly confirmed cases: 10
Total confirmed cases: 499,859
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 16
Total registered recovery: 487,100
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,479,403
Vaccinated : 44,292,584
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 17, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,088
Newly confirmed cases: 16
Total confirmed cases: 499,849
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 487,084
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,478,377
Vaccinated : 44,292,584
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 16, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,185
Newly confirmed cases: 10
Total confirmed cases: 499,833
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 487,084
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,477,289
Vaccinated : 44,292,584
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 15, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,512
Newly confirmed cases: 29
Total confirmed cases: 499,823
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 63
Total registered recovery: 487,079
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,476,104
Vaccinated : 44,292,584
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 14, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,072
Newly confirmed cases: 12
Total confirmed cases: 499,794
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 34
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,474,592
Vaccinated : 44,292,584
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 13, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 629
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 499,782
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 19
Total registered recovery: 486,982
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,473,520
Vaccinated : 44,292,584
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 12, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 530
Newly confirmed cases: 4
Total confirmed cases: 499,765
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 6
Total registered recovery: 486,963
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,472,891
Vaccinated : 44,292,584
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 11, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 818
Newly confirmed cases: 12
Total confirmed cases: 499,761
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 9
Total registered recovery: 486,957
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,472,361
Vaccinated : 44,292,584
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 10, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 954
Newly confirmed cases: 11
Total confirmed cases: 499,749
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 486,948
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,471,543
Vaccinated : 44,292,584
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 9, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,464
Newly confirmed cases: 24
Total confirmed cases: 499,738
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 16
Total registered recovery: 486,943
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,470,589
Vaccinated : 44,292,584
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
__
