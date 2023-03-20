20 billion USD needed in five years to recover from war damage 

Pictures from the war in Northern Ethiopia. Photo Source : SM

By Haile-Gebriel Endashaw

Staff reporter

ADDIS ABABA – The government of Ethiopia says it needs 20 billion USD for the coming five years to recover from the war which ended in November 2022 following the Pretoria Peace agreement.

The fund is needed carry out post-war constructions and rehabilitations, sources said. The Weekly Amharic Reporter wrote, quoting the ministry of Finance, that works have been started to rehabilitate 250,000 fighters who have been involved in the two-year war.

Federal Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Ahmed Shide, said during a discussion he had with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken that though the Ethiopian Government has launched the rehabilitation works in the wake of the bloody war using finances secured from World Bank and internal sources, the fund is not suffice to move the work further.

The Minister of Finance said that 20 million compatriots are expecting aid support due to devastating effects of civil war in North Ethiopia, locust swarming and outbreak of COVID-19. He further noted that the country has been hit by severe drought, never seen in 40 years, for failing to get rains for the last five years.

Ahmed Shide said that the dwindling of development aid and support coming from foreign countries and organizations have aggravated the problem and he further expressed hope that the visit of the Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken would fully help change the development capacity of Ethiopia.

The Minister said that the rehabilitation works of the fighters who had been involved in the bloody war in North Ethiopia have been undertaken by the National Rehabilitation Commission. The work has been carried out in such a way that it can facilitate the peace process, he said. Ahmed Shide said that his discussion with the Secretary of State signified the fact that the two countries have been able to reach agreement to establish better relations on key issues.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said on his part that his government has provided over the last four years a three billion USD for humanitarian aid including the rehabilitation needs of the War in North Ethiopia. He further made official that his country has pledged to provide additional USD 331 million aid for 13 million needy Ethiopians.

Minister Ahmed Shide said that USD 1.7 billion aid support was obtained in 2022 from the US Government for humanitarian needs required after the war in North Ethiopia.

Edited by Dimetros Birku

