Ethiopian Citizens For Social Justice Party leaders meeting 

Ethiopian Citizens For Social Justice Executive 2nd Congress (Photo : EZEMA)

The Ethiopian Citizens For Social Justice Party on Saturday announced that the second regular congress of the executive is underway.

It said the party will evaluate the sixth month’s performance.

Discussing the current political situation in the country is another agenda item for the executive’s meeting and it is expected to pass a decision – the party has said.

The party has been recently issuing statements on a range of issues. The latest example was the statement on government interference and attack on the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

It has also been voicing concern over the apparent Oromization of Addis Ababa city – a multicultural city that is also the seat of the African Union and other international organizations.

The party has been criticizing the ethnic-based politics in the country – citing the evidently mounting ethnic-based violence, especially in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

Criticism is mounting against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed due to moves in the direction of narrowing the political space in the country and attacks on the freedom of expression.

Dr. Berhanu Nega is the leader of the party. He is also currently running the federal education ministry portfolio while maintaining his position as leader of EZEMA. He has introduced some measures in line with improving the quality of education in the country.

Among other things, he introduced a tougher high school leaving examination administration which evidently made cheating difficult. It came as a shock for the country as only 3.3 percent of students who wrote the grade 12 examination last year got passing grades to join institutions of higher learning in the country.

