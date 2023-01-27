Saturday, January 28, 2023
Updated:

Ethiopian grade 12 exam result, only 3.3 percent of students got passing mark

borkena

Well over 900,000 wrote Ethiopia’s high school leaving examination but only 29,909 got passing mark of 50 percent or more.

Take a listen to Dr. Berhanu Nega’s statement from the video below (Amharic)

Video : embedded from Fana TV YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

