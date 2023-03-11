Balderas President free after hours of detention by plain cloth security

Balderas Party leader was detained for hours in a vehicle that secret security forces were driving in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa

Amha Dagnaw , Vice-President of Balderas (Photo credit : Balderas Party)

borkena

Balderas For Genuine Democracy Party deputy president, Amha Dagnaw, is released on Saturday after hours of detention by plain cloth security forces in Addis Ababa.

Earlier in the day, the party said he was “kidnapped by plain cloth OHDED/Prosperity Party kidnapping squad” around 4 P.M. local time.

The detention came as he was leading coordination for a party congress that is expected to take place on Sunday in the capital Addis Ababa.

He was released about four after his detention. He was detained on the doorsteps of his office.

The party has confirmed his released and a brief video footage is released on the social media page of the party.

Asked to explain what the “Kidnapping and arrest” was like, Ato Amha said :

“It is not possible to call it to arrest. Better to call it detention. As I got out of the office to head to Election Board to get ballot boxes for our tomorrow’s meeting [party congress] election, plain cloth security officials asked me to get into a car. I asked them to show me my I.D. first. They showed me a police I.D. card. Then they took me to Amha Desta and then to Lazarist. They got off the car and talked for some time. And then they took me to Afincho Ber and finally to Balderas Office. There, they kept me in the car for about three hours or more. And then they told me that it was by mistake and released me…”

The party is poised to undertake a party congress to elect leaders on Sunday – in accordance with the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia requirement. It will take place as planned – the party has announced.

Eskinder Nega, president of the party, suddenly announced his resignation last August citing he reached the point where he can no longer carry out his duties as the leader of the party due to extensive repressive from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government.

In a related development, Enat Party, last week, was denied access to a reserved facility at Kidst Selassie University just hours before party congress to elect leaders. The university has indicated that the action it took is as per order from government bodies. Before that two other reservations were canceled.

__

