Eskinder Nega announces he quits as Balderas Party leader due to gov’t repression 

Ethiopian government repression made it difficult to work as leader of Balderas party, Eskinder announced

Eskinder Nega (photo : social Media)

borkena

Eskinder Nega, the leader of Balderas for genuine democracy, on Thursday announced that he is quitting his role as chairman of the party.

In a letter he wrote the executive council of the party, he said he has reached the point where he can no longer work in his role as leader of the party or even a member due to outright repression and dictatorship of the government which he described in Amharic as “Teregnaw Chequagne mengist” ( it could translate dictatorial government that is reigning in its turn).

A handwritten letter to the party leadership (which is also shared on social media) said “It is to be recalled that I have been contributing, for many years, my part for Ethiopia’s transition to a democratic system. However, due to outright dictatorial pressure from the reigning repressive government on Balderas and at the national level, I have reached a point where I can not work as part of the leadership or as a member…”

Eskindier called on the executive committee of the party, leaders of the party at different levels, members of Balderas and non-governmental organizations to support the work of the deputy president of the party, Amha Gagnaw.

He also expressed his hope that the planned Party Congress will happen and that the party will be a national party.

Eskinder Nega’s letter to Balderas Party Leadership

Currently, the party does not have a national status. It draws its membership mostly from residents of Addis Ababa.

A journalist by profession, Eskinder Nega has been incarcerated during the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) reign of terror.

He was first released from prison when the now defunct Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) executive passed a decision to release political prisoners at the height of nationwide protest against Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) tyranny.

But he was arrested again as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed cracked down on Balderas Party following the assassination of Hachalu Hundessa – an incident which the radical ethnic Oromo nationalists exploited to trigger days of massacre and destruction in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

The reason for Eskindir’s arrest under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration was projected as an “attempt to incite violence and threaten the constitutional order.”

He was released from prison when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government decided to release Jawar Mohammed and Sebhat Nega.

There were voices that the decision to release was a response to the US government order on Abiy Ahmed to release Sebhat Nega, TPLF ideologue and founding father who was captured during a military operation in Tigray.

Eskinder Nega did not talk about his next move or if he is calling it the end of his political struggle.

