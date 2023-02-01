Ethiopian Church threatens to stage a nationwide peaceful demonstration 

In a response to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s belittling response in connection with the problem within the church and gov’t apparent support to the group that the church excommunicated, the church vows to stage peaceful demonstration

His Holiness Abune Mathias, Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church, announcing statement response to PM Abiy Ahmed’s remark to the problem in the Ethiopian Church

borkena

On January 31, 2023 – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed convened his ministers for a discussion (rather lecture) on peace and the problem within the Ethiopian Church.

Almost all the points he was trying to make in connection with the rise of a group that is aspiring to form a patriarchate in Ethiopia was wrong.

His full remark is available HERE (in Amharic)

The Holy Synod of Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC) on Wednesday released a statement refuting the prime minister’s position, the way he understood the problem and the invalidity of his recommendation to resolve the problem.

The statement from the Holy Synod in fact said that there are situations that indicate the government is supporting the facilitating for the group that the Ethiopian Church excommunicated as there are no law enforcement actions on the part of the government.

The Holy Synod opposed Abiy Ahmed’s recommendation for a dialogue with the excommunicated group pointing out that it appears the group appears on equal standing with the Holy Synod. In fact, his recommendation is found to be in violation of the church canons.

The Church reiterated that the government has a responsibility to enforce rule of law and protect the church as a recognized entity.

Several Orthodox Churches, including from the neighboring Eritrea, supported the position of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church Holy Synod.

The Church is threatening to stage demonstrations if Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration continues to tacitly support the illegal group and fails to enforce laws.

Take a listen to the full statement from the Holy Synod from the video below.

The Ethiopian Church has been under increasing administrative, political and mob attacks in the past four years. Several churches had been burnt in the Oromia, Sidama, Somali and Benishangul gumuz regions.

Video : embedded from ENA YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Ethiopian News Video

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel