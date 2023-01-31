Ethiopian PM warns Ministers not to involve in the church affairs

borkena

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday discussed the development within the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

He said a government delegation has been sent to the two groups to advise them to reconcile and warned his ministers not to involved in the affair.

He seems to have framed the matter as a matter of “right to use in one’s own language.”

