Amhara regional state remarks on the security crisis in  Ataye area

Amhara regional state said the attack from what it calls “anti-peace forces” in North Shoa and Oromo zone of Amhara region is continuing

Gizachew Muluneh, Amhara region communication head (Photo : Pubic Domain)

borkena

The Amhara regional state on Wednesday released a statement in connection with the security crisis that claimed dozens of federal and regional security forces and many more civilians.

It said the regional government is working on reconstruction of war-ravaged areas as well as on development and good governance areas and made claims that it has achieved relative success.

However, it said, what it called “Ambassadors of crisis” are attempting to drag the region into conflict and crisis again.

It confirmed the security incident that was reported on Monday. It said it happened on January 21 around 3:00 P.M. in Epheratagidim, Jeweha locality. The regional government indicated that the attack has continued.

The attack is a testimony of the boundless security threat that “forces of destruction” are posing, the Amhara region government communication office said.

It also said that regional special forces, federal forces and innocent civilians had been targeted in the attack but it left the number of casualties unspecified. According to a report earlier this week, at least 24 security forces – both from the regional and Federal- were killed.

The attackers also have attacked civilians in the areas adjacent to the North Shoa zone and Oromo zone of the region. The regional state interpreted it as a move to bring about ethnic-based violence in the region.

The attacks in Epheratagidim, Ataye, Senbete, Jewaha and Shwarobit were orchestrated in a way to have an ethnic violence character- it was said.

Reports from earlier this week linked the renewed attack in the region ( there were at least eight similar attacks in the past) to the radical ethnic Oromo Nationalist group which the government calls “Shane.”

However, Amhara’s regional state statement did not call the perpetrators of the attack by name. It rather used descriptions like “anti-peace forces,” “forces of destruction” and “ambassadors of crisis” rather than boldly linking the matter to radical ethnic Oromo nationalists with claims of territories within the Amhara region.

The regional government announced that it will take evidence-based, lasting and legal measures.

There is an indication that the attack is a large-scale one so much so that residents of Ataye have been displaced. Also Ethiopian Defense Force, The Federal Police and Amaha region special forces are deployed and will be deployed to the region.

The regional government called on residents in the area to implement directives from security forces, and not to be part of what it calls the dissemination of false rumors.

Furthermore, it is said that the operation to restore peace in the region and results from it will be announced in due time.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel.