New reports of TPLF preparing for another war 

Ethiopians, including the Tigray region, have been expressing sense of relief after the peace agreement was signed in South Africa

borkena

The TPLF is reportedly preparing for another round of war. Ethiopian Media Service on Tuesday said that it has received information from local residents in Raya and Alamata area that are indicative of new preparations for war. Among the activities are preparing trenches and arming members of the rebel groups in the area.

However, no other source has covered the story in this writing. However, circumstantial evidence in connection with the implementation of the peace agreement seems to be suggesting that way.

TPLF has been rather taking moves that defy the terms of the Pretoria Peace Agreement that was signed in November 2022. The TPLF was not to consider itself as the government of Tigray before a legitimate election was organized but that did not happen.

On Monday, media in the region that is under the control of the organization reported that the “Tigray regional government” has made new appointments for the “peace committee.”

Two key figures who represented the TPLF during the Pretoria peace talk, Getachew Reda and Tsadkan Gebretensae, are included in the committee.

The TPLF made the announcement on the same day that it accused the Ethiopian government of failure to implement the peace agreement fully. It made allegations that Eritrean forces and Amhara region militia were not withdrawn from the region. The TPLF usually makes reference to Amhara forces in Wolkait and Humera and Eritrean forces in Bademe. It also accused these forces of massacring ethnic Tigreans.

Also, the TPLF was to completely disarm within one month after the agreement was signed and the Ethiopian Defense Force was to take over Mekelle city. These too are not implemented. And the Ethiopian government is silent about it.

According to a report by DW Amharic, two districts of Waghumra in the Amhara region of Ethiopia are still under the control of the TPLF. Residents are said to be facing famine as they are not getting aid while all the focus of humanitarian aid is Tigray region.

An estimated one million people are believed to have been killed in the two years war between the TPLF and the Ethiopian government.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com