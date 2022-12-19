TPLF accuses Ethiopian gov’t of failure to implement the agreement 

TPLF leader made claims that Eritrean and Amhara region forces are “massacring Tigreans”

Debretsion Gebremichael ( Photo credit : Tigray Television )

borkena

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is accusing the Ethiopian government of “failure to implement the peace agreement fully.”

Debretsion Gebremichal, chairman of the organization, said so while presenting a report to the party congress in Mekelle on the implementation of the peace agreement.

The accusation came just days after the Ethiopian government announced that it is implementing the peace agreement fully. In areas that are under the control of the Ethiopian government, electricity and telephone services have reportedly resumed.

Debretsion told the party congress that implementation of the agreement in terms of the delivery of humanitarian aid is encouraging.

What he complained about is the “withdrawal of Eritrean and Amhara region militia” from the Tigray region. He made new allegations that these forces are still “massacring the people of Tigray” – a claim that is not yet verified by an independent body.

This past Saturday the Ethiopian government issued a statement saying that it has received reports of “organized crimes” in the parts of Tigray region that are still under the TPLF control including Mekelle.

The Ethiopian government vowed that it will hold those responsible accountable. However, Getachew Reda, TPLF spokesperson, said, in direct response to the government statement, “Whatever security threat we cannot address, what our people cannot address, no one else can, no one else will. Just saying!”

About two weeks ago, joint military experts from the Ethiopian government and TPLF met in Shire, a city that is under the control of the Ethiopian government, to discuss the implementation of disarming the TPLF fighters.

TPLF claimed that it had withdrawn a portion of its forces from the combat area as part of implementing the Pretoria agreement.

According to the agreement, a transitional administration was to be established until a legitimate election was held in the region. In essence, the TPLF renounced claims over the administration mandate over Tigray. It did not happen.

Also, the TPLF forces were to fully disarm within a month after the peace agreement and for the Ethiopian Defense Force to enter Mekelle. It did not happen either.

The devastating two years war between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF came to an end in November 2022 when the African Union mediated peace agreement was signed in Pretoria.

An estimated one million people are believed to have been killed in the war – both in combat and outside of combat zones. Millions of people were displaced too.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

