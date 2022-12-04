Amhara movement demands Ethiopian gov’t stop genocide in Wollega

NaMA says Oromia regional state does not have the will to end massacre against Amhara in the region and that the Federal government should “intervene”

Elderly man cries helplessly in Wollega where there has been non-stop massacre against civilians. Oromia special forces are said to have been openly involved in the latest massacre (Photo Source : Social Media )

borkena

National Movement of Amhara on Saturday issued a statement in response to what many Ethiopians describe, as seen on social media, as genocide in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

“The ethnic-based attack on Amhara in the Oromia region in different areas of Wollega is worsening and widening,” it said.

And the party blamed it on Oromia’s regional state.

NAMA claimed that it had been repeatedly observed that the Oromia regional state does not have the will or capacity to end the ongoing massacre, displacement, kidnapping and looting of the property of Amhara.

For NaMA, as is the case with the majority of Ethiopians who are expressing anger on social media platforms, a considerable part of Oromia region’s government structure has become a participant in the massacre and provided cover (for the armed militant group).

Furthermore, it pointed out the massacre is worsening from time to time and has reached a dangerous stage this week.

The party is demanding the Federal government immediately “intervene” to stop the ethnic-based massacre and take measures against those who are at fault. It said the Ethiopian Defense Force should be immediately deployed to the area.

Hundreds of innocent civilians are reportedly killed in the latest string of massacre in Angur Guten town, Wollega areas.

Based on residents’ testimonials ( those who spoke to EMS media service), what is different about the massacre this time is that Oromia region special forces openly coordinated with the radical militant Oromo nationalist group – Oromo Liberation Army – to undertake the massacre of civilians.

The Federal government or Oromia regional state has not yet remarked on the situation.

On the other hand, shocking images that purportedly show bodies of the massacred civilians have stirred anger about the failure on the part of the government to consistently fail to protect the security of innocent citizens.

Many are even pointing fingers at Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration.

Tens of thousands of ethnic Amhara civilians have been massacred in the Oromia region since Abiy Ahmed became Prime Minister in 2018.

Human Rights Organizations have been warning the Federal government to deploy an adequate number of security forces in the region to no avail.

There had been similar massacres against ethnic Amhara in the Benishangul Gumuz region of Ethiopia.

