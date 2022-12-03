Another genocide situation in Wollega area reported

Ethiopian government has not yet remarked about what is said to be a genocide like situation in Wollega. Oromia special forces are reportedly involved

A grieving women from Wollega area. Many of the displaced people have lost families members, in some case multiple family members. ( Photo Source: SM)

A genocide-like situation is reported in the Wollega area of Ethiopia. East Wollega, Horo Guduru and Kiramu areas have been experiencing an ongoing security crisis situation whereby militant ethnic Oromo radical groups who call themselves as Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) had been massacring unarmed civilians.

A report from local media, on Saturday, said OLF -Shane ( as the government calls it) and Oromia region special forces jointly opened fire on local militia who were armed by the government to protect communities of radical ethnic Oromo militant groups. It happened near Angur Guten town in the East Wollega zone of Oromia regional state. The town was reportedly relatively peaceful from other parts of Wollega.

A resident from the area told Ethiopian Media Service that over 180 civilians have been killed in the ensuing exchange of fire. The victims were mostly civilians. The informant who spoke to EMS said he himself lost his brother during the attack.

Residents plead that the Ethiopian government rescue them before it is too late.

What makes the situation different at this time, based on testimonials from the residents, is that the Oromia region special force itself opened fire on residents.

There have been, however, reported that a considerable number ethnic Oromo civilians have also been targeted by militants. In Kiramu, East Wollega, over 50,000 Ethiopians are said to have been displaced.

Earlier this week, the militant group kidnapped Dangote Cement Factory employees and journalists in Adea Berga District – only about 10 Kilometers west of Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian Federal government has not yet remarked on the situation which many describe as an organized and subtle genocide to exterminate ethnic Amhara from the region.

In fact, a group of individuals who were reportedly heading to contact the Ethiopian Human Rights Council in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa were arrested by Ethiopian Security Forces.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission has been criticizing the government for not stepping up security arrangements to protect civilians in the East Wollega and Horo Guduru areas where there have been frequent massacres targeting civilians.

It openly criticized that the government response to the security problem is not one that matches the magnitude of attacks on civilians.

Tens of thousands of Ethiopians have been massacred by the Oromo Liberation Front military wing, which the party disowned for over a year now.

