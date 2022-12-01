OLF Shane kidnapped Dangote Cement employees in West Shoa, Ethiopia  

Dangote Cement management has confirmed that employees are kidnapped in Adeaberga district, central Ethiopia

OLF Shane gun men seen in unspecified location in the Oromo region of Ethiopia ( Photo : file / SM)

borkena

At least 30 Dangote Cement employees are reportedly kidnapped by armed groups in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

An armed group that calls itself, Oromo Liberation Army, is said to be behind it.

According to a report by BBC Amharic, which was published on Thursday, the incident happened in Adea Berga district of West Shoa – in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

It happened on Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. as the employees were traveling on a company bus. They also said that the whereabouts of 17 employees are unknown at this point.

An anonymous source told BBC Amharic that the buses were traveling to a site in the area where Dangote Cement obtains input for its production.

Dangote Cement plant is located about 100 kilometers west of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

BBC said that residents and sources that are believed to be close to the matter have confirmed that not less than 30 employees were kidnapped.

Dangote Cement management also said that they were working on getting details about it – the source added.

The factory has a big share of Ethiopia’s cement market

In 2018, Dagonte Cement factory country representative, Deep Kamara, and two Ethiopian employees were killed.

A radical ethnic Oromo nationalist group, a designated terrorist group which the Ethiopian government refers to as OLF- Shane, is extensively operating in east Wollega and West Shoa areas of the Oromia regional state.

For more than two years, the regional state has been making claims that the militant group is weakened to a point that it could no longer pose a security threat in the region.

The group has killed tens of thousands of innocent civilians in the region in the past four years. The victims are mostly ethnic Amhara.

The group has continued to target innocent civilians. This week alone, dozens of civilians have been killed in Kiramu and Wollega areas.

At least 60,000 Ethiopias are said to be in a dire security situation in Wollega as the group is said to have surrounded several villages and districts in the region.

