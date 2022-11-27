Ethiopia: Police searching for five gov’t officials over alleged corruption

Habiba Omar, one of the suspects (Photo : public domain)

Addis Ababa Police on Sunday said it is searching for five city government officials who are said to be suspects in connection with corruption.

The alleged officials are said to have been involved in land administration and/or land management corruption scandals.

The government claims that the individuals for whom a search warrant is issued exploited their administrative authority by way of preparing fraudulent documents to allow government land to be misappropriated.

Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) listed the five suspects as follows :

1) Habiba Omar ( head of Lemi Kura sub-city land administration office head)

2) Tesfaye Girma ( Lemi Kura Sub-city land administration officer)

3) Bekalu Tsedeke – (Lemi Kura sub-city land administration officer)

4) Chimdessa Fullea ( Lemi Kura sub-city land administration officer)

5) Leul Terefe ( Lemi Kura Sub city Woreda 4 administration executive)

Police asking for anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of the above-mentioned individuals to report them via the phone numbers 991, 0111110111 or 0111568311.

It appears that the suspects are no longer in their residences as police would have made the arrest.

The news about the five suspects came a week after Addis Ababa Policy announced that it had arrested 12 individuals from Lemi Kura sub-city administration. A total of 37 suspects were announced at the time.

All of the arrests from Lemi Kura were related to the land administration office.

In his latest appearance at the Ethiopian Parliament, Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed admitted, again, that his government is struggling with corruption. He used the word “thieves.”

A week or so after his appearance, he released a long statement announcing that he has formed a five members committee of the anti-corruption committee.

Addis Ababa City is one of the most corrupt entities in the country. In most cases, the corruption has something to do with land and housing issues including the distribution of condo units.

