Ethiopian PM names new anti-corruption committee

Ethiopia’s new anti-corruption committee is composed of seven members

Graphic source : From Federal ethnics and Anti-Corruption Commission

borkena

The level of corruption in Ethiopia has been growing in the past twenty or so years unprecedentedly in the history of the country.

Not only that it became prevalent across the country but also an anti-corruption commission formed to fight it proved ineffective.

When Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made his latest appearance at the Ethiopian Parliament earlier this week, corruption in the country was one of the issues he was facing.

He admitted that it has become common in the government structure and the fight against it has been not so productive.

A few days after his parliamentary appearance, he announced a new anti-corruption committee composed of seven members.

The Minister for Justice, Gideon Timoteos, and the Director for Ethiopia’s Intelligence, Temesgen Tiruneh, are included in the committee.

The remaining five members are as follows :

Teklewold Atnafu

Solomon Soka

Debele Kabeta

Samuel Urketo (PhD)

Abuduhamid Mohammed

It is apparent that the individuals named as members of the committee do not seem to have any prior experience in terms of directly fighting corruption.

In a statement he released to announce the new appointment, Ethiopian PM Abiy said “corruption has become a threat to our national security.”

He stated that it can compromise the move toward “prosperity” and that there should be a concerted effort to prevent that from happening through reform measures and the application of technologies.

He also called on the public to support the committee by way of providing information about individuals engaged in corrupt practices.

Ethiopia’s Federal Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission of Ethiopia (FEACC) was established in May, 2001, with nine regional branches based in the ethnic-based regions. As it turns out, it did not hinder the growth of corruption across the country.

Corruption now constitutes a national security challenge to Ethiopia, as the PM pointed out in his recent announcement.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com