TPLF supporters oppose peace agreement, a Seattle Highway was blocked 

Majority of Ethiopians, including in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, are celebrating the peace agreement for ending two years bloody war. TPLF supporters in North America seem to be interested in the continuity of conflict situation rather

Police engaging TPLF supporters who blocked a busy highway in Seattle this past Friday. (Photo : screenshot from Fox 13 video)

borkena

As Ethiopian and TPLF military leaders are scheduled to meet in Nairobi this Monday to discuss details regarding ways the latter is disarming its rebel forces, supporters of the rebel group in North America are staging protests “to mark two years since fighting began in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.”

But their protests were impacting Americans in an undesirable way rather than meaningfully contributing to ways of ending the two years bloody war in Africa’s second most populous country. In Seattle, the protestors on Friday late afternoon closed Northbound Interstate 5 – a busy highway.

Seattle Times staff reported, “The protest had at one point caused a 4-mile backup, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.”

Fox 13 Seattle reported that the “protest” caused a major gridlock and happened on a major expressway. It was blocked for an hour until a police force was deployed to reopen it.

Ethiopian activists say the protest in Seattle was not about remembering the start of the war. It was not to draw the attention of the international community to the war either. It appears to be a tacit call for its continuity.

The protesters are said to be opposing the peace agreement that was reached last week in Pretoria, South Africa between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF.

The United States, the European Union and the United Nations were highly involved in the Ethiopian conflict at times in the form of advocacy for the distribution of humanitarian aid in the Tigray region. At other times as champions of human rights advocacy by fanning claims about the “Tigray genocide” – something that was proved to be a false claim.

The United States and its allies had been also advocating for, usually at times when the TPLF forces suffer a military defeat, cessation of hostility claiming that “there is no military solution to the conflict.”

In fact, the United States itself was even part of the African Union-led peace talk in an “observer” capacity.

Agreement for cessation of hostility came as a great relief for Ethiopians – including in the Tigray region as it ended the two years long bloody war.

It seems that the TPLF – a party that triggered the bloody two years war – is increasingly under pressure from its supporters based in the diaspora.

These are the same group of TPLF support base who had been making claims of “Tigray genocide.” They seem to oppose that the TPLF should have agreed to a single defense force in the country and disarm its rebel forces.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com