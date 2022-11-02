Ethiopia: Peace agreement joint statement

The Ethiopian government and the TPLF have reached an agreement “to permanently silence the guns and end the two years of conflict in northern Ethiopia.”

Representative of Ethiopian government, Redwan Hussien, (seated left) and representative of TPLF, Getachew Reda, (seated left) signing the agreement in Pretoria, South Africa, on November 2, 2022

The Ethiopian government and Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) on Wednesday reached a peace agreement in South Africa after ten days of intense talks.

It was the African Union that led the discussion. Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, now African Union Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, was the chief mediator. Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and former South African Deputy President, Mlambo-Ngcuka, were assisting the facilitation.

The two parties have agreed to reach a cessation of hostilities on the condition that the TPLF disarm its forces and renounce its claims as the “Government of Tigray”, among other things. The United States has apparently dropped a reference to the rebel group as “Government of Tigray or Tigray authorities.” A statement from Anthony Blinken, which was released on November 2, referred to the group as “the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. ”

The Ethiopian Government and TPLF have released a joint statement regarding the agreement and its implementation.

It reads as follows :

“Joint Statement between the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Tigray Peoples’ Liberation Front (TPLF)

1. As per Article 3 of the Agreement for Lasting Peace and Permanent Cessation of Hostilities, the Representatives of the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the TPLF have agreed to announce to the people of Ethiopia and the rest of the world that after 10 days of intensive negotiations have concluded a peace agreement.

2. We have agreed to permanently silence the guns and end the two years of conflict in northern Ethiopia.

3. The conflict has brought a tragic degree of loss of lives and livelihoods and it is in the interest of the entire people of Ethiopia to leave this chapter of conflict behind and live in peace and harmony.

4. It is fundamental that we reaffirmed our commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ethiopia and to upholding the Constitution of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. Thus, Ethiopia has only one national defense force. We have also agreed on a detailed program of disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration for the TPLF combatants, taking into account the security situation on the ground.

5. We have agreed that the Government of Ethiopia will further enhance its collaboration with humanitarian agencies to continue expediting aid to all those in need of assistance.

6. We have agreed to implement transitional measures that include the restoration of Constitutional order in the Tigray region, a framework for the settlement of political differences, and a Transitional Justice Policy framework to ensure accountability, truth, reconciliation, and healing.

7. To start implementing these undertakings without delay, we have agreed to stop all forms of conflicts, and hostile propaganda. We will only make statements that support the expeditious implementation of the Agreement. We urge Ethiopians in the country and abroad, to support this Agreement, stop voices of division and hate, and mobilize their resources for economic recovery and rehabilitation of social bonds.

8. The Government of Ethiopia will continue the efforts to restore public services and rebuild the infrastructures of all communities affected by the conflict. Students must go to school, farmers, and pastoralists to their fields, and public servants to their offices. The Agreement requires the support of the public for its smooth implementation. This is a new and hopeful chapter in the history of the country.

9. We express our gratitude to all actors contributing to the success of this endeavor. In particular, the African Union Commission Chairperson, the African High-Level Panel led by His Excellency former President Olusegun Obasanjo, supported by His Excellency former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and Her Excellency Dr. Phumuzile Mlalmbo, former Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa. We thank the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, His Excellency Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Commissioner Bankole Adeoye and his colleagues for their tireless work during these talks. We rely on their continued support as we implement the Agreement.

10. We thank His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of the Republic of South Africa, and Her Excellency Dr. Naledi Pandor, the Minister for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa for the excellent facilities they put at the disposal of these talks and their words of encouragement to the parties towards these successful results. We are indebted for the hospitality accorded to us by the People and Government of the Republic of South Africa.

11. We are grateful to the people of Ethiopia for encouraging these talks and patiently waiting for the outcome. We are confident that they will embrace the results of these talks and ensure their timely implementation.

12. Finally, we are confident that friends of Ethiopia and members of the diplomatic community will lend their support in rebuilding infrastructures in affected communities and the economic recovery of the country. We call on all types of media outlets to support peace, reconciliation, unity, and prosperity in Ethiopia.

Jointly Delivered at Pretoria, the Republic of South Africa, on 2nd November 2022.”

