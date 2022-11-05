Massacre of Northern Command 2nd year remembered

Soldiers remembering the fallen soldiers on November 3, 2020 when the TPLF attacked the several posts of the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Force (Photo : FDRE Defense Force page)

Ethiopia on Thursday remembered the second anniversary of the massacre of thousands of members of the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Force.

It was on November 3, 2020, that the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces unexpectedly attacked several posts of the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Force.

Senior TPLF leaders said, on a live show, that the attack was meant to be blitzkrieg with the aim to demobilize the Northern command which is said to constitute about 80 percent of Ethiopia’s entire defense Force. The intention on the part of the TPLF was to control power again in Addis Ababa within few weeks.

Over five thousand soldiers are said to have been massacred by the TPLF attack. Some of the soldiers were attacked in their sleep – in a totally defenseless situation.

The Ethiopian Defense Force across Ethiopia and the general public commemorated the tragic incident – which escalated into a bloody two years war.

The war ended this week on November 2 when the African Union-led peace talk between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF annouced that agrement to permanently end hostility is reached.

Hundreds of thousands of people are believed to have been killed due to the war that TPLF triggered on November 3, 2020 when it attacked the Northern Command.

The fallen soldiers were remembered with the motto – “We will never forget it.” Ethiopian activists on social media were sharing horrifying stories of the attack.

