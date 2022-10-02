U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe in Ethiopia for 2nd time since war with TPLF broke out 

United States’ Senator Jim Inhofe led a delegation of Senators in his trip to Ethiopia, met with speaker of the Ethiopian parliament

Senator Inhofe and members of the delegation he led meeting with Tagesse Chafo, speaker of the Ethiopian Parliament (Photo : Public Domain)

Jim Inhofe, United States senator from Oklahoma, is on a visit to Ethiopia. Many Ethiopians, especially those in the United States, perceive the senator as a champion of Ethiopia’s cause and one that understood the true nature of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

This is his second time visiting Ethiopia since the TPLF attacked the Northern command of the Ethiopian Defense Force – an incident that triggered the war in November 2020.

The purpose of his trip is not explicitly disclosed. He already met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other senior government officials.

Abiy Ahmed made the information public when he tweeted “Welcome to #Ethiopia once again Senator @JimInhofe ” along with a picture of him and his colleagues welcoming the U.S. Senator

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed shakes hands with Senator Inhofe in Addis Ababa on October 2,2022

The Senators met with the speaker of Ethiopia’s House of People’s Representative, Tagesse Chafo.

Senator Marion Michael is in the delegation too. He is a member of the Senate Armed Services and four other committees.

Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) reported that Tagesse “briefed” the delegation about “current affairs in Ethiopia.”

Given the information that the U.S. has on Ethiopia, the U.S. senators perhaps do have a lot more information about the “current affairs” in Ethiopia, including the war with TPLF – ostensibly a client to the U.S. government.

However, Mr. James thanked the speaker of the house. He reportedly said that he got an “adequate understanding of Ethiopia’s current affairs.”

The relationship between the two countries was among the items that were discussed between Tagese and the visiting U.S. senators.

It is reported that the two parties have expressed interest in cooperation and parliamentary relations.

The majority of Ethiopians, as demonstrated on multiple social media platforms, do seem to have mistrust towards the United States in connection with the war with the TPLF, among other things.

Many believe that the United States puts more pressure on Ethiopia whenever the TPLF side starts to lose militarily .

The third round of the war started when the TPLF ended, on August 24 this year, a humanitarian truce that was declared in March 2022.

