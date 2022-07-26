Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov in Addis Ababa 

Mr. Lavrov will hold talk with senior government officials on ways of strengthening the relation with Russia

Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov is greeted by Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Demeke Mekonene, up on arrival at Bole International Airport on July 26, 2022. (Photo : MFAE)

Russian Foreign Affairs Minister, Sergey Lavrov, has on Tuesday arrived in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, for a working visit.

It is Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Demeke Mekonen, who received Russia’s top diplomat ( he has been serving as foreign minister since 2004) upon arrival at Bole International Airport.

A news update from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia said that Mr. Lavrov will be holding consultations with high-level Ethiopian government officials on ways of strengthening the relations between Ethiopia and Russia.

Before his arrival in Ethiopia on Tuesday, Mr Lavrov visited Egypt, Uganda and the Republic of the Congo. Moscow is hosting Africa Youth Forum between July 26 and 28 – an event that brings together student activists and young leaders from across 29 African countries.

This is the second time Mr. Lavrov visited Ethiopia four years ago. In March 2018, he visited Ethiopia – with whom his country has well over a century of diplomatic ties – amid a worsening security crisis. An agreement was signed between Ethiopia and Russia to further strengthen their relationship.

Back then his visit came at a time when his U.S. counterpart was visiting Ethiopia too.

Last year, Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, visited Moscow on ways of strengthening bilateral ties amid increasing pressure on Ethiopia from western counties on alleged grounds of “blockade of humanitarian access to the Tigray region,” and due to the pressure in connection with the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

In the same year, Ethiopia and Russia signed a military technical cooperation agreement which was signed in Addis Ababa.

Russia, like China, supported an African Union-led negotiation over the GERD.

At the Security Council, Russia and China argued against sanction regimes against Ethiopia due to the war with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Many Ethiopians tend to consider, based on conversations on social media, Russia as a true friend of Ethiopia.

There were even reports that thousands of Ethiopians have expressed interest in fighting on the side of Russia in the war with Ukraine. The Russian Embassy denied that Ethiopians were enlisted to fight alongside Russia.

