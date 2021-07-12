Ethiopia, Russia sign technical cooperation agreement

Officials from both countries signing ceremony of technical cooperation (Photo : ENA)

borkena

Ethiopia and Russia on Monday signed a technical cooperation agreement after three days of the 11th round of meeting on Military cooperation.

Representatives from both countries were discussing military cooperation for three days. The new agreement is believed to strengthen the relationship between the two countries further.

Capacity building, technology transfer and weaponry support are among the areas where Ethiopian Defense Force will benefit as a result of the new agreement.

According to Ethiopian News Agency, Military leaders from different departments of the Ethiopian Defense Force and technical sector officials of the Russian Defense Ministry were present during the three days meeting, and the sign in ceremony.

Russia has been supporting Ethiopian in three areas recently. On the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) talk, Russia supported African Union led negotiation between the three countries (Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan) bye opposing the pressure on Ethiopia to agree to a change in mediators and sign binding agreement before the second filling of the GERD.

Also, Russia voiced support to Ethiopia against intervention in the internal affairs of the country in connection with the law enforcement operation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia – the largest portion of which is currently under the control of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces which the Ethiopian Parliament declared as terrorists.

The sixth general election, whose winner is said to be PM Minister Abiy Ahmed’s party, is another area where Russia expressed support.

