85 Al-Shabab fighters reportedly killed in new operation 

Al-Shabab new attempt in Ferfer came after a crushing defeat in the Hulhul Sub-locality of the Somali region of Ethiopia

Fire arms seized from Al-Shabab fighters from the latest operation (Photo : EBC)

borkena

Four days after Ethiopian Forces reportedly annihilated over 100 Al-Shabab fighters in Hulhul where it was surrounded, 85 other Al- Shabab fighters were killed in El Qudun locality of Ferfer District of the Somali region of Ethiopia.

It was the state media that reported it on Monday.

An unspecified number of other Al-Shabab fighters are wounded and security forces capture still others.

Food rations that Al-Shabab planned to use during its terrorist operations is also seized, according to a State Media report – EBC.

Al- Shabab has been making recurring attempts to launch attacks in Ethiopia.

Last week, Al-Shabab forces infiltrated the region and briefly took control of two villages in the Ato area of the region. It was pushed and encircled at Hulhul Sublocality.

Over 100 of its fighters were killed and dozens were captured. 13 Vehicles that Al-Shabab used for the operations were entirely destroyed.

Security authorities claimed that the terrorist group was planning to enter the Oromo region of Ethiopia via the Elkere district for military cooperation with what the Ethiopian government calls “Shane” – a militant ethnic Oromo nationalist which the Ethiopian parliament designated as a “terrorist group.”

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com