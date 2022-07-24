Ethiopian Forces reportedly “annihilated” Al-Shabab fighters that entered Somali region

Al-Shabab planned to cross to the Oromo region of Ethiopia with a vision to team up with the military wing of the radical ethnic Oromo nationalist group, Oromo Liberation Front

Al Shabab fighters who managed to surrender to the Somali Special forces

The Somali regional state of Ethiopia announced that Al-Shabab fighters who entered Ethiopia had been annihilated.

The terrorist force that entered Ato village of Afeder zone in the region about four days ago was surrounded and entirely wiped out, said the news update from the region.

Furthermore, the update said that Al-Shabab was planning to enter the Oromo region to coordinate with what the Ethiopian government calls “Shene” – a militant wing of the radical ethnic Oromo nationalists.

Thirteen vehicles that Al-Shabab reportedly used for the mission it planned are entirely destroyed by Ethiopian Forces, to be specific the Somali region special forces.

Over 100 Al-Shabab fighters are said to have been destroyed. Hundreds of firearms including launcher pads have been captured from the operation, based on the update from the regional state. Those who are alive are taken captive.

Some of the fire arms captured from Al-Shabab fighters

The regional forces have reportedly garnered support from people in the region, and there was blood donation for those hurt during the operation.

The Somali regional government is yet to disclose the number of its forces who lost their lives and those wounded during the operation.

A report earlier this week said fourteen police forces and three other civilians were killed as the regional forces were responding to Al-Shabab fighters who controlled two villages initially.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Mohammed hailed the performance from the Huluul operation – one that was conducted to engage Al-Shabab.

Mustafa Mohammed, Somali region president, seeing off special forces who are deployed to the border for a different mission (Photo : twitter handle of Mustafa Mohammed

“… Our gallant special forces are once again proving that the peace in the region is not at the mercy of terrorists. Lunch with the heroes who annihilated AS at Huluul, Afdheer zone,” he said on a Twitter

A united people & functioning state can never be intimidated by ragtag outfits like Al-Shabaab. Our gallant special forces are once again proving that the peace in the region is not at the mercy of terrorists. Lunch with the heroes who annihilated AS at Huluul, Afdheer zone. pic.twitter.com/x9ibNQ8dE0 — Mustafe M. Omer (@Mustafe_M_Omer) July 24, 2022

Mr. Mustafa had lunch with the forces who were deployed to Huluul and wiped out Al-Shabab forces, as claimed by the region.

The forces are now deployed to the border area for a different mission. It was the region’s president, Musfata, who deployed and saw them off.

The Ethiopian government made several arrests, in recent years, of suspected Al-Shabab operatives in Ethiopia who were on a mission to carry out terror in different parts of Ethiopia including the capital.

