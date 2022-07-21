Ethiopian PM meets with Muslim leaders in the country

borkena

Ethiopia’s state television, EBC, this evening released a video of the Ethiopian PM’s meeting with Muslim leaders in Ethiopia.

The talk was about the division among the leaders. When the Prime Minister used the phrase “two parties” in reference to the groups contending within the committee, he got a remark from one of the audience that the usage of “Hulet Wogen” (two parties) is not right.

The Prime Minister responded ” Muslim is one but the whole world knows that you are divided. You insult one another. You disrespect one another.”

The video was released just days after the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Council elected new leaders to lead the organization for the next three years.

It is unclear if the video is from today or was retrieved from the file. There have been unconfirmed reports that the Prime Minister is in the Wollega region “giving leadership to the operation against Shane.”

What the government calls “Shane” is the military wing of the radical ethnic Oromo Nationalist organisation – Oromo Liberation Front but the militant group calls itself the Oromo Liberation Army.

