Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Council elected new leaders 

The Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Council has on Monday elected new executives and general assembly members.

The Second Muslim Congress has elected 30 General Assembly members and 14 executives. Two of the executives are the deputy president and the Secretary of the council. They will be serving for the next three years, the council has announced.

Haji Ibrahim Tufa is elected as president. He has pledged to strengthen Unity and work to address the demands of the Muslim community.

In his first message, as president of the council, he reportedly called on the followers of the Muslim faith to maintain unity and stand together for the peace and development of the country.

The Ethiopian News Agency, state media, cited participants to report that the election “reflected the unity of the Muslim” community in Ethiopia.

The report added that participants said the election was the first democratic election. Regions have reportedly elected their own representatives to represent them in the federal Mejlis (Council), it was said.

261 participants ( out of the expected 300) took part during the voting process to elect the executives and general assembly, according to the report by ENA.

