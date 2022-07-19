TPLF has arrested five journalists over “collaborating with the enemy”

TPLF has not formally charged the journalists despite their court appearance

Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) flag.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has reportedly arrested five journalists on grounds of “collaborating with the enemy.”

It has been over fifty days since the five journalists who used to work for Tigray TV (a state-run station) were arrested, according to a report by DW Amharic. They have been in detention since May of this year.

Misgana Seyoum, Dawit Mekonnen, Banen Halefom, Teshome Temalew, and Hailemichael Gessesse are not yet charged although they have appeared in court over eight times.

Their lawyers and families are saying that the journalists have been denied bail rights. They say the journalists were arrested because of their profession.

DW Amharic mentioned that authorities who were contacted regarding the arrest were not responsive.

Elias Michael, a former Dmtsi Woyane journalist, who is said to have escaped from Tigray, last month, revealed the repressive situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

He also talked about the socio-political and economic crises, including rape by the TPLF forces, in the region due to the way the TPLF handled the situation.

Ostensibly, the TPLF is making a reference to the Ethiopian government and Ethiopian Forces as “enemy forces. ”

The war with the Federal government, and Ethiopians at large – it is fair to say- started in November 2020 when the TPLF attacked the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defence Force in unsuspecting circumstances.

When the TPLF officials talked about the attack on a live TV show, they said it was meant to be a blitzkrieg attack with the aim to march to the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, and to Asmara, Eritrea’s capital.

